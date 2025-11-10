Monday 10 November 2025

USA's "Most Ever" Switches By Year-End?

13 August 1995

If the US Food and Drug Administration decides to accept all three current recommendations to switch drugs from prescription-only to over-the-counter status by year-end, this would mean the annual switching average almost doubling in 1995, says the Nonprescription drug Manufacturers Association.

Following favorable reports from FDA advisory committees, the agency must decide on switch petitions made for ketoprofen as an OTC analgesic, for Zantac 75 (rantidine) as a treatment for heartburn, acid indigestion and sour stomach (Marketletter July 24), and ketoconazole as a 1% dandruff shampoo. So far this year, it has approved the switch in April of Pepcid AC (famotidine) and of Tagamet HB (cimetidine) in June, and a favorable decision on the others would bring the total for the year to five. While not a flood, this would be a distinct improvement on the average of 2.6 switches per year since 1976, says the NDMA.

- The US National Governors' Association has passed a resolution calling on the Administration and Congress to review the governing status and the operation of the Food and Drug Administration, to ensure that products can be brought to market as speedily as possible, "while preserving the safety of all Americans."

