USA's NIH helps fund Singapore vaccines research

The US National Institutes of Health is putting $7.0 million into investigating the human immune system, and $510,000 of that will be spent by Singapore's Institute for Infocomm Research, a research body under the Singapore Agency for Science, Technology and Research, reports the Singapore Economic Development Board.
The application for the funding was made jointly by Vladimir Brusic, a professor at the Singaporean Institute, and Thomas August from Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore, USA. Together, the professors will try to use technologies that they have developed separately to identify suitable vaccine targets, such as pathogens and bacteria, that can be used to develop protection against viruses.
They said that their team will tackle evolving viruses and emerging diseases like the severe acute respiratory syndrome, as well as old diseases for which vaccines have not been developed. They hope to do that by modelling vaccines that work like basic natural immune functions.
