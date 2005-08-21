USA's Samaritan sets up in Greece

Las Vegas, USA-headquartered Samaritan Pharmaceuticals, which specializes in developing and commercializing innovative drugs for AIDS and Alzheimer's, central nervous system and cardiovascular diseases, as well as cancer, has established a European presence in Athens, Greece. The US group, which has a laboratory in collaboration with Georgetown University of Washington DC that is advancing eight promising compounds, says it has decided to expand its drug development and operations into Europe.
Samaritan Pharmaceuticals Europe, as the new affiliate will be known, will have responsibility for clinical studies and the regulatory approval of all the group's drug candidates in Europe as a whole, with a focus on low-cost trials in southeastern Europe, Asia, Africa and other countries. The firm's first task will be to initiate clinical testing in Europe of Samaritan's latest-stage HIV drug and take it through regulatory clearance by the European Medicines Agency.
Last year, Samaritan collaborated with Pharmaplaz Ireland to provide it with a manufacturing facility and its latest project establishes a marketing and distribution arm in Greece for the commercialization of the group's products once they are cleared by the EMEA. In addition, if warranted, the new unit will set up further marketing operations in all the major western European countries, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
