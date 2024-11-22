USA's Top-Selling Drugs In 1993

According to the trade journal Med Ad News, the USA's 10 best-selling prescription drugs in 1993 were:
- Glaxo's Zantac (ranitidine), $1.9 billion; - Pfizer's Procardia (nifedipine), $1.2 billion; - Merck's Mevacor (lovastatin), $1.1 billion; - Merck's Vasotec (enalapril), $895 million; - Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine), $875 million; - Marion Merrell Dow's Cardizem (diltiazem), $797 million; - SmithKline Beecham's Tagamet (cimetidine), $648 million; - Wyeth-Ayerst's Premarin (conjugated estrogens), $644.2 million; - Miles' Cipro (ciprofloxacin), $613.9 million; and - Amgen's Epogen (erythropoietin), $586.9 million.
