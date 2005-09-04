USA's Xechem forms UK subsidiary

Xechem International of the USA has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, Xechem UK, with a registered office in Godalming, Surrey, to expand its European operations and facilitate the firm's entry into this market for its lead product, Nicosan/Hemoxin, a phytopharmaceutical drug for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

The group says that it has exclusive worldwide rights to manufacture and distribute the SCD product, which has received Orphan Drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. An application for orphan status has also been submitted with the European Medicines Agency, says Xechem, which adds that it is currently working on the standardization of the product and is in the process of preparing an Investigational New Drug application in the USA. Clinical trials may also be carried out through Xechem UK, it noted.