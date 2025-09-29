USA To Adopt Fast-Track For Cancer Drugs

The US government is to take steps to streamline the Food and Drug Administration's rules to make cancer drugs available to the public more rapidly. To achieve this, the government proposes setting up an expanded access and accelerated approval program similar to that already in place for AIDS drugs.

The faster approval option, which was first developed in 1987, is in fact already available for cancer drugs as well as AIDS drugs, but until now the FDA has never presented an opinion to manufacturers as to which surrogate endpoints might be acceptable for use in these trials.

Under the new procedures, physicians will be able to get access to these new cancer drugs directly from the manufacturers in return for providing information on the outcome of the treatment.