USA To Adopt Fast-Track For Cancer Drugs

The US government is to take steps to streamline the Food and Drug Administration's rules to make cancer drugs available to the public more rapidly. To achieve this, the government proposes setting up an expanded access and accelerated approval program similar to that already in place for AIDS drugs.
The faster approval option, which was first developed in 1987, is in fact already available for cancer drugs as well as AIDS drugs, but until now the FDA has never presented an opinion to manufacturers as to which surrogate endpoints might be acceptable for use in these trials.
Under the new procedures, physicians will be able to get access to these new cancer drugs directly from the manufacturers in return for providing information on the outcome of the treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze