Use Of W-H Provision "Appalls" Its Creator

The originator of the Waxman-Hatch Act's 180-day generic exclusivityprovisions, Alfred Engelberg, says he is "appalled" by the fact that the provisions are "now being used to promote collusive settlements between the patent owner and the first Abbreviated New Drug Application applicant so as to block rather than promote competition."
The recent Food and Drug Administration guidance document on the subject will only promote additional collusive settlements that are not in the public interest, Mr Engelberg has said in written comments to the FDA. The agency was fundamentally correct in concluding that the benefits of generic exclusivity should be available only to a successful patent-holder, he said, but it chose the wrong mechanism for achieving that result.
While Mr Engelberg was counsel to the Generic Pharmaceutical Industry Association at the time the Waxman-Hatch Act was written, he stresses that he is now writing as a private individual because he feels an obligation to make his expertise with respect to the Act available to protect the public interest.
