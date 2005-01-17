USP's Final Model Guide for Medicare Rx benefit

The US Pharmacopeia has now presented to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services its Final Draft Model Guidelines for use by pharmacy benefit managers and prescription drug plan sponsors under the Medicare prescription drug benefit, to be introduced next year (see Marketletter August 30, 2004, for the USP's advance draft guideline).

The final document includes 41 therapeutic categories, 32 of which have associated drug classes and nine which do not, plus 137 pharmacologic classes, totaling 146 unique therapeutic categories and pharmacologic classes. While the total sum of categories and classes is 178, the 146 figure results from analysis of the pharmacologic class column, says the USP; adding the 137 classes to the nine categories with no associated drug classes yields 146 total categories and classes.