USPTO approves Sanofi-Aventis Lovenox patent renewal

Sanofi-Aventis has received approval from the US Patents and Trademark Office for its request for a renewal of the patent on its major anti-thrombosis drug Lovenox (enoxaparin).
The company said the new patent from the USPTO would probably be available by mid-2005. This would reinforce its position in relation to legal actions in hand against the generics producers Amphastar and Teva. Sanofi-Aventis said in mid-2003 that it had launched actions against these two companies which were seeking to commercialize generic versions of Lovenox. The legal action is scheduled to start in September 2005.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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