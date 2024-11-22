USTR INVITES COMMENTS ON INDIAN PATENT ACTION

The US Trade Representative, Carla Hills, has intensified her country's pressure on India over the issue of intellectual property rights with the issue of a public notification.
This invites written comments, to be submitted to the office of the USTR on or before February 24, as to whether action should be taken against the government of India for its policies and practices concerning protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, and its market access conditions.
The US exercised this kind of pressure on China in November last year with a similar notification, following which bilateral negotiations were intensified. An agreement was subsequently reached between the two countries on January 16, and with the signing of this agreement, India became the only country listed by the USTR under Special 301 as a possible target for trade retaliation.
