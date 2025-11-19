USTR: No Sanctions Against Four Nations

US Trade Representative Mickey Kantor will not impose trade sanctions against Brazil, Greece, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose patent laws are still unacceptable to the USA. The four will instead be kept on the priority watch list, although under the out-of-cycle review they can be penalized for patent infringement at any time.

US trade law allows the government to retaliate proportionately to losses incurred by US business. Luiz Felipe Lampreia, Brazil's US ambassador, says this means that "if we verify the losses of $1 billion which the pharmaceutical companies have reported, the American government can impose sanctions, raise tariffs or create problems for Brazilian goods entering the American market."