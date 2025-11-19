USTR: No Sanctions Against Four Nations

US Trade Representative Mickey Kantor will not impose trade sanctions against Brazil, Greece, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose patent laws are still unacceptable to the USA. The four will instead be kept on the priority watch list, although under the out-of-cycle review they can be penalized for patent infringement at any time.
US trade law allows the government to retaliate proportionately to losses incurred by US business. Luiz Felipe Lampreia, Brazil's US ambassador, says this means that "if we verify the losses of $1 billion which the pharmaceutical companies have reported, the American government can impose sanctions, raise tariffs or create problems for Brazilian goods entering the American market."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze