VA Study Rates Hytrin Over Proscar

- The US Veterans Administration study comparing Abbott's alpha blocker Hytrin (terazosin) and Merck & Co's 5-alpha reductase inhibitor Proscar (finasteride) for benign prostatic hyperplasia has come down on the side of terazosin, according to a Reuters report. The data indicate that terazosin is significantly more effective than placebo, while finasteride had virtually the same effect as placebo. Merck said that an analysis of six major trials has confirmed Proscar's efficacy in BPH.