Vaccine For Multiple Sclerosis "Looks Promising"

Results of a Phase I/II clinical trial with Connective Therapeutics' T cell receptor peptide vaccine for multiple sclerosis have been published in Nature Medicine (October issue).

The pilot study was conducted by scientists from a number of institutions including the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Portland, USA, and was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 23 patients with chronic, progressive multiple sclerosis. 17 patients were treated with V beta 5.2 TCR peptide vaccine and six with placebo for 12 months.

Mechanism Of Action The vaccine works by aiding the body in recognizing and killing pathogenic T cells, thus heightening the immune response. Made from the receptor part of the pathogenic T cell, the vaccine is injected into the patient, boosting levels of protective or regulatory T cells which in turn inhibit pathogenic T cells as well as "bystander" pathogenic T cells located in the area of nervous system inflammation. According to the scientists, this implies that the vaccine would be effective even when targeting a small part of the pathogenic population. This is important, they say, because MS is believed to be the result of a mix of T cell populations.