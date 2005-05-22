Vaccine makers need incentives to ensure their continuing availability

During the past 50 years, the number of pharmaceutical companies making vaccines has decreased dramatically, and those that still make them have reduced resources to produce new ones, says Paul Offit, head of infectious diseases at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, USA, writing in the journal Health Affairs. The number of firms producing vaccines has dropped from 28 in 1967 to just four in 2004.

Pharmaceutical companies are gradually abandoning vaccines because the research, development, testing and manufacture of them are expensive, as well as due to the fact that the market for them is much smaller than that for other drug products.