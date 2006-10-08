Vaccines renaissance forecast by WoodMac

The global vaccines market will reach a value of $18.0 billion by 2010, a compound annual growth (over 2005-10) of almost 11%, compared to just 7% for the pharmaceutical market as a whole, heralding a "new era in prophylactic medicine," according to consulting services group Wood Mackenzie

In its latest report, entitled A Renaissance in Infectious Disease Vaccines, Wood Mackenzie examines the evolving infectious disease vaccines market. The study finds that vaccines offer a strong positive step in shifting the medical paradigm from therapeutics to prevention.

Cliff Kalb, vice president of Life Sciences for Wood Mackenzie, said: "Pfizer are interestet...and Pfizer isn't even a player in today's vaccine business."