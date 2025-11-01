Saturday 1 November 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

VALANX Biotech

An Austrian biotech company developing protein-conjugation technologies aimed at accelerating vaccine and therapeutic development.

The company’s platform enables site-specific incorporation of synthetic amino acids for precise conjugation of carrier proteins and antigens. 

In a key collaboration, VALANX partnered with Fina Biosolutions to introduce ClickCRM™, a ready-to-conjugate version of the carrier protein CRM₁₉₇ for conjugate vaccine manufacture. ClickCRM™ is designed for rapid, high-yield conjugation of polysaccharide antigens using click-chemistry. 

The company designs its technology for use in both vaccine development and protein-drug conjugates, with the intention of providing tools that improve manufacturing efficiency and regulatory compliance. VALANX produced ClickCRM™ and its synthetic carrier protein component, while Fina Biosolutions handles marketing, formulation and GMP supply under the agreement. 

Headquartered in Klosterneuburg, Austria, VALANX is led by Michael Lukesch, CEO, who co-founded the company to specialise in next-generation protein-modification technologies

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest VALANX Biotech News

VALANX Biotech names Klaus Orlinger as chief scientific officer
30 October 2025
More VALANX Biotech news >


Today's issue

PRAC views serious adverse reactions with injectable tranexamic acid
Pharmaceutical
PRAC views serious adverse reactions with injectable tranexamic acid
31 October 2025
Biotechnology
New late-stage data on AstraZeneca’s gefurulimab
31 October 2025
Biosimilars
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Gilead 3rd-qtr EPS beats expectations
31 October 2025
Biotechnology
Saudi Arabia steps up in-house CAR-T production
31 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer acquires license from Kyowa Kirin
31 October 2025
Biotechnology
4DMT secures $85 million Otsuka deal to fund Phase III program
31 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze