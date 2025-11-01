VALANX Biotech

The company’s platform enables site-specific incorporation of synthetic amino acids for precise conjugation of carrier proteins and antigens.

In a key collaboration, VALANX partnered with Fina Biosolutions to introduce ClickCRM™, a ready-to-conjugate version of the carrier protein CRM₁₉₇ for conjugate vaccine manufacture. ClickCRM™ is designed for rapid, high-yield conjugation of polysaccharide antigens using click-chemistry.

The company designs its technology for use in both vaccine development and protein-drug conjugates, with the intention of providing tools that improve manufacturing efficiency and regulatory compliance. VALANX produced ClickCRM™ and its synthetic carrier protein component, while Fina Biosolutions handles marketing, formulation and GMP supply under the agreement.

Headquartered in Klosterneuburg, Austria, VALANX is led by Michael Lukesch, CEO, who co-founded the company to specialise in next-generation protein-modification technologies