Valcyte as effective as ganciclovir in CMV

Swiss drug major Roche says that the results of a trial of its oral antiviral Valcyte (valganciclovir), designed to treat cytomegalovirus infection in transplant recipients, demonstrates that the agent is both as effective and as well-tolerated as intravenous ganciclovir, the current gold standard therapy. The firm said that its product could offer a convenient and cost effective treatment option for patients undergoing solid organ transplant.

The landmark VICTOR trial, a Phase IV intervention assessment that enrolled 321 transplant recipients with evidence of CMV disease, was designed to compare Valcyte's efficacy and safety with that of ganciclovir. Participants were randomized to receive either a 21-day course of 900mg/day Valcyte, or a daily intravenous 5mg/kg dose of ganciclovir for the same period. Following the initial treatment, all patients were given Roche's drug as part of a 28-day maintenance course.

The results showed that, at day 21, viral clearance was comparable between both treatments (45.1% versus 48.4%), and that this was maintained through to day 49 (82.7% vs 87.3%). In addition, the average time taken to halve viral load was 11.5 days in the Valcyte group and 10.4 days in the ganciclovir arm. Overall clinical success after 21 days, as defined by the study investigators, was achieved by 83.6% of the treatment group, compared with 84% of the control arm; this increased to 96.6% and 93.0%, respectively, at day 49.