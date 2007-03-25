Valeant begins enrollment in Ph IIb taribavirin trial

California, USA-based drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals says it has begun enrolling patients in a Phase IIb trial of its developmental antiviral taribavirin, in conjunction with pegylated interferon for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C .

The firm explained that the study, which is being run as randomized, parallel, open-label evaluation, is designed to examine the combined regimen in 260 treatment naive genotype 1 infected HCV patients. Data analysis will be carried out at week 12, with results expected before the end of the year.