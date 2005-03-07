Valeant competes Xcel Pharma buy

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has completed its $280.0 million acquisition of fellow US firm Xcel Pharmaceuticals, following the early termination by the US Federal Trade Commission of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act (Marketletter February 7).

Timothy Tyson, Valeant's chief executive, said that "the acquisition of Xcel is expected to expand our business in the USA with $60.0 million in revenues from in-market products, significantly accelerate the growth of our neurology franchise with a highly-specialized sales force and add retigabine [an epilepsy drug candidate], a novel Phase III compound with significant market potential, to our pipeline."