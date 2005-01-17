Valeant moves closer to Zelapar approval

Valeant Pharmaceuticals says it has submitted a complete response to an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Zelapar (selegiline), following the successful completion of two safety studies required for the agent's final approval.

Timothy Tyson, the California-headquartered group's chief executive, noted that results from the two safety studies "are in line with our expectations." He added that "Zelapar is an important pipeline candidate for Valeant, which we expect to make available to the market by mid-2005."