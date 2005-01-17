Valeant moves closer to Zelapar approval

Valeant Pharmaceuticals says it has submitted a complete response to an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Zelapar (selegiline), following the successful completion of two safety studies required for the agent's final approval.
Timothy Tyson, the California-headquartered group's chief executive, noted that results from the two safety studies "are in line with our expectations." He added that "Zelapar is an important pipeline candidate for Valeant, which we expect to make available to the market by mid-2005."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze