Valeant's Viramidine+PegINF reduces HCV anemia over ribavirn

The USA's Valeant Pharmaceuticals has reported positive summary results from the first of two Phase III pivotal trials for Viramidine (taribavirin HCl), a guanosine analog prodrug of ribavirin, orally administered with pegylated interferon for chronic hepatitis C in therapy-naive patients. Anemia rates during the treatment period were statistically significantly lower in patients treated with the agent than those on ribavirin (5% versus 24%; p<0.0001), according to data from the VISER-1 trial.
