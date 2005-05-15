Valeant sales rise 22%

The USA's Valeant Pharmaceuticals has reported a net loss of $139.3 million, or $1.57 per share, for the first quarter of 2005 versus $13.6 million, or $0.16 per share for the like, previous year period, citing lower royalties from ribavirin and R&D expenses.

The California-based drugmaker, working mainly in the fields of neurology, dermatology and infectious diseases saw a 22% sales rise in the first quarter, significantly impacted by a 35% increase in revenues of the firm's global brands like Oxsoralen (methoxsalen), Mestinon (pyridostigmine bromide) and Kinerase (N6-furfuryladenine), as well as strong turnover for some regional brands.