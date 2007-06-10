Valeant sells two manufacturing plants to Legacy

l The USA's Valeant Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement to sell its manufacturing facilities in Humacao, Puerto Rico and Basel, Switzerland to Legacy Pharmaceuticals International. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, though the sale includes the divestiture of Valeant's product Reptilase. Timothy Tyson, the firm's chief executive, said that the sale of the two manufacturing sites represents the final step in Valeant's restructuring initiative, most of which was completed last year.