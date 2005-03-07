Valeant to debut Tasmar in EU following EMEA approval

California, USA-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International says that it has received approval from the European Medicines Agency to market Tasmar (tolcapone) in the European Union and plans to begin selling the product immediately. Valeant acquired Tasmar from Swiss drug major Roche (Marketletter May 17, 2004) and re-launched the product in the USA and other countries throughout the rest of the world in the summer of 2004. Tasmar will be rolled out across the EU throughout 2005, the company says.
"Tasmar is an important part of Valeant's neurology business and we have been looking forward to globally commercializing the product since we acquired it in 2004," commented the firm's chief executive, Timothy Tyson.
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