Valentis licenses GeneSwitch to Organon

US group Valentis has granted UK-based Organon Laboratories, a subsidiary of Dutch firm Akzo Nobel, a worldwide non-exclusive license for its GeneSwitch gene regulation technology for research purposes.

Under the terms of the deal, Valentis has received an upfront license fee and is due annual license maintenance payments from Organon. Further details were not disclosed.

The GeneSwitch gene regulation system enables control over the level and duration of selected genes in transgenic animals and cell cultures, which assists in the identification and characterization of a gene's function, Valentis noted.