Tuesday 25 November 2025

One To Watch

Valo Health

A technology-driven drug discovery company that integrates large-scale human data and artificial intelligence through its Opal Computational Platform.

Founded by Flagship Pioneering, the company uses de-identified patient data, causal biology models and closed-loop chemistry to accelerate the identification and optimization of new therapeutics across neurology and cardiometabolic disease.

A major area of focus is central nervous system disorders. In November 2025, Valo entered a discovery collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to identify and develop new treatments for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. The agreement includes more than $3 billion in potential milestone payments, along with royalties and dedicated research funding, reflecting the scale of Merck’s commitment to Valo’s AI-enabled platform.

Valo is also active in cardiometabolic disease through its expanded partnership with Novo Nordisk, which now covers up to 20 programs across obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Additional pipeline work includes OPL-0401, an oral ROCK1/2 inhibitor for diabetic retinopathy, which completed a phase ii study. While the trial did not meet its main endpoints, Valo has reported dose-related signals of activity and is seeking a partner for further development.

The company has raised significant private financing, including a $300 million Series B round from PSP Investments and Koch Disruptive Technologies. Valo is led by chief executive Brian Alexander, MD, with a senior team that includes chief operating officer Brett Blackman and chief scientific officer Michael Graziano.

