Valora Therapeutics

A biotech company developing novel classes of therapeutics through its proprietary glyco-immune checkpoint modulation technology, called AbLec (Antibody-Lectin chimera).

Valora announced the closing of a $30 Million seed funding round, which will will enable Valora to further explore and develop the full potential of the AbLec platform, validating specific mechanisms of action, and advancing lead molecules into preclinical development. Valora has established its R&D operations at the Avalon BioVentures Accelerator in San Diego, California, providing access to a supportive ecosystem of biotech experts and resources.

$30 million validation for Valora
21 November 2024
