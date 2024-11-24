Valora Therapeutics

Valora announced the closing of a $30 Million seed funding round, which will will enable Valora to further explore and develop the full potential of the AbLec platform, validating specific mechanisms of action, and advancing lead molecules into preclinical development. Valora has established its R&D operations at the Avalon BioVentures Accelerator in San Diego, California, providing access to a supportive ecosystem of biotech experts and resources.
