Valortim receives funding in US DoD bill

USA-based firms Medarex and PharmAthene say that the House and Senate conference on the financial year 2006 Department of Defense Appropriations bill included a $2.05 million allocation for the continued support of Valortim (MDX 1303), a fully-human monoclonal antibody, being co-developed by the firms for the prevention and treatment of anthrax infection. This is the second year that Valortim has received funding in the DoD appropriation bill.
