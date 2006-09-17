Valsartan performs well in Japanese study

The results of a trial of the angiotensin receptor blocker valsartan in Japanese patients showed that its cardioprotective effects are greater than other therapies that bring about the same level of blood pressure control. Valsartan is the active component of Swiss drug major Novartis' hypertension treatment Diovan.
The data, which were presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, are from a trial that enrolled over 3,000 patients with high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and or heart failure who were receiving recommended therapies. Participants were randomized to receive ARB-based therapy or the standard treatment, in addition to their current regimen.
Analysis of the results showed that there were 39% fewer cardiovascular events in the valsartan group than the arm that received standard therapy. The researchers added that the reduction was attributable to the 40% relative reduction in stroke, the 65% fall in angina and the 46% lowering of heart failure that the drug brought about.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze