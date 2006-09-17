Valsartan performs well in Japanese study

The results of a trial of the angiotensin receptor blocker valsartan in Japanese patients showed that its cardioprotective effects are greater than other therapies that bring about the same level of blood pressure control. Valsartan is the active component of Swiss drug major Novartis' hypertension treatment Diovan.

The data, which were presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, are from a trial that enrolled over 3,000 patients with high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and or heart failure who were receiving recommended therapies. Participants were randomized to receive ARB-based therapy or the standard treatment, in addition to their current regimen.

Analysis of the results showed that there were 39% fewer cardiovascular events in the valsartan group than the arm that received standard therapy. The researchers added that the reduction was attributable to the 40% relative reduction in stroke, the 65% fall in angina and the 46% lowering of heart failure that the drug brought about.