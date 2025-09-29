Monday 29 September 2025

Valtrex Prevents Herpes Recurrences

31 March 1996

New data from a clinical trial of Glaxo Wellcome's antiherpetic drug Valtrex (valaciclovir) have revealed that a once-daily dosing regimen is effective in preventing recurrences of genital herpes.

Valaciclovir is an ester of GW's leading antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir), and offers improved dosing to the parent compound. It was first launched in the UK in January 1995 for the treatment of shingles, and its indications were extended to include genital herpes in November 1995.

The new trial involved 382 patients with frequently recurrent genital lesions, who were treated with either valaciclovir (500mg once-daily) or placebo continuously for four months. Valaciclovir was able to achieve an 85% reduction in recurrence rate compared to placebo, a better performance than aciclovir had been able to show, despite more regular dosing, in prior trials. The study data will be presented at the European Conference of Chemotherapy, which will be held in Glasgow, UK, on May 14-17.

