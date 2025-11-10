Value Health Buying Diagnostek For $480 Mill

Value Health, a leading US pharmaceutical benefits management company, is buying Diagnostek for almost $480 million, to create the USA's largest independent PBM company. Each Diagnostek share will be exchanged for 0.55 shares of Value Health's stock. The deal will give Diagnostek shareholders an indicated value of $18.84 per share based on Value Health's closing price on March 24. The transaction is intended to be tax free and could close as early as June. The new PBM, with combined revenues in the area of more than $1.1 billion, would cover about 32 million lives.

Anne Logue of stockbroker Volpe, Welty & Co said the acquisition was a very good deal for Value Health since it would allow the company to increase profitability by reducing costs and negotiating better discounts with drug companies. She also said the merger could start a trend, in part because the thought that drugmakers were better suited to provide drug benefit management has not worked out. She feels there will be more consolidation, and noted that the market is consolidating more rapidly.

Value Health now moves into a much stronger position, according to Eleanor Kerns of Alex Brown, who noted that it should be able to compete better for business. The combined company will have more bargaining clout, especially with drug companies which do not own PBMs, analysts said.