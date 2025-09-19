Vanguard Discontinues Renal Failure Drug

UK health care company Vanguard Medica has stopped the development ofVML-252, in trials for elevated phosphate levels in renal failure patients on hemodialysis, because its taste was so unpleasant that patients in the trials refused to take it. Vanguard's share price dropped 35 pence to L1.50 on the announcement.

The problem with the product was the fact that it needed to be heavily diluted but could not be formulated as a liquid because dialysis patients have restricted fluid intakes. Vanguard's solution, a mousse-like formulation used in the company's Phase II studies, proved to be too unpalatable, and poor compliance with the therapy compromised the trials. Reformulating the drug was considered to be too expensive and time-consuming.

VML-252 was Vanguard's second most advanced pipeline product after frovatriptan, the migraine drug on which SmithKline Beecham discontinued its involvement in May but which remains on track for a filing in the USA in the next few months. The company stands to receive up to $50 million from new partner Elan on the US approval of the drug.