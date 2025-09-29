Monday 29 September 2025

Vanguard Hopes Placing Will Bring In L40 million

21 April 1996

UK emerging biopharmaceutical group Vanguard Medica, set up December 1991, last week published a pathfinder prospectus for the flotation and placing of shares on the London Stock Exchange. All its new ordinary shares will be offered, and the net proceeds of the placing are expected to be up to L40 million ($61.2 million).

These proceeds, together with existing cash balances and marketable securities, will be used primarily to fund development of existing compounds in VM's portfolio and new compounds to be acquired in the future.

The group's most advanced compounds are: VML 251, an oral treatment for migraine being developed under an agreement with SmithKline Beecham, now in Phase IIa; VML 252, for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with renal failure, which is licensed from BTG plc and in Phase I; and VML 295, an orally-active LTB4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of inflammatory conditions, being developed with Lilly, in Phase II.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze