Vanguard Hopes Placing Will Bring In L40 million

UK emerging biopharmaceutical group Vanguard Medica, set up December 1991, last week published a pathfinder prospectus for the flotation and placing of shares on the London Stock Exchange. All its new ordinary shares will be offered, and the net proceeds of the placing are expected to be up to L40 million ($61.2 million).

These proceeds, together with existing cash balances and marketable securities, will be used primarily to fund development of existing compounds in VM's portfolio and new compounds to be acquired in the future.

The group's most advanced compounds are: VML 251, an oral treatment for migraine being developed under an agreement with SmithKline Beecham, now in Phase IIa; VML 252, for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with renal failure, which is licensed from BTG plc and in Phase I; and VML 295, an orally-active LTB4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of inflammatory conditions, being developed with Lilly, in Phase II.