Vanguard Migraine Drug Advances

Vanguard Medica has completed a Phase II trial of its 5-HT1D receptor partial agonist, VML 251, in patients suffering from migraine. Promising data from this study has now led to the initiation of a larger, multicenter Phase II study in the USA, which should end in second-quarter 1997. Vanguard licenses VML 251 from SmithKline Beecham, and SB has an option on worldwide marketing rights should the product win through to registration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze