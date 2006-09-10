Varying impact of US Medicare Part D on top 10 durgmakers

The USA's Medicare Part D program has impacted all the 10 pharmaceutical companies with the most retail sales in America through the first seven months of this year, according to prescription tracking firm Verispan's Vector One Payer plan.
However, this ranges from just 5.5% of prescriptions for Johnson & Johnson's drugs being paid for by Medicare to 13.6% for Bristol-Myers Squibb's products. Others were impacted as follows: Sanofi-Aventis 6.7%; Teva Pharmaceuticals 7.6%; GlaxoSmithKline 7.7%; Pfizer 8.8%; Novartis 8.9%; Eli Lilly 9.5%; AstraZeneca 10.4%; and Merck & Co 10.9%, says Verispan.
