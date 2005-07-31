VASTox commences SMA program

UK drug discovery and services group VASTox has initiated a new program which is focused on the discovery of therapies for spinal muscular atrophy, adding to its activities in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and tuberculosis.
Commenting on the development, the company's chief executive, Steven Lee, said: "initiation of this program marks an exciting milestone for VASTox because the scientific rationale predominantly comes not from one of the original founding scientists but from a scientific advisor who was recruited post-Initial Public Offering." He added: "by leveraging our genomics platform, our world-leading academic advisors and our chemistry skills, we have an opportunity to make significant progress in treating this disease - for the benefit of patients."
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