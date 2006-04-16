VaxGen "surprised" at calls for anthrax probe

In response to a media report on a proposed Congressional investigation of its anthrax vaccine, California, USA-based VaxGen has voiced surpise, stating that it is proud of the product which it is developing as part of a BioShield contract signed a couple of years ago (Marketletter November 15, 2004).
Mike Rogers, Representative of Michigan's 8th Congressional District, claimed that the firm, which won an $877.5 million contract to supply 75 million doses of anthrax vaccine for US civilian defense, exaggerated the effectiveness of its product and has not delivered it on time.
VaxGen's chief executive, Lance Gordon, said that the US Department of Health and Human Services' award of the contract was the result of an "open, competitive and fair solicitation that was extensive." Mr Rogers represents an area of Michigan that is home to the producer of the only anthrax vaccine currently-approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Lansing-based BioPort Corp. The Congressman did not respond to VaxGen's calls for further discussion.
