VaxGen to acquire Celltion interests in California

VaxGen says that it has exercised its right to acquire all of the shares in its California, USA, manufacturing facility that it did not already own from its joint-venture partner, Celltrion for $7.7 million.

"The buy-out of the remaining interest in our manufacturing facility benefits VaxGen and Celltrion," said Lance Gordon, VaxGen's chief executive, adding: "it ensures VaxGen's complete control of its own manufacturing facility and provides Celltrion with non-dilutive operating capital for its operations in South Korea."