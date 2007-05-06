Wednesday 6 August 2025

Vectura appoints Julia Wilson head of IR and corporate communication

6 May 2007

Chippenham, UK-based drug-delivery specialist Vectura has appointed Julia Wilson to the new position of director of investor relations and corporate communications. Ms Wilson was most recently head of corporate communications at Vernalis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA nod for expanded indication of Avtozma
Biosimilars
FDA nod for expanded indication of Avtozma
6 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Markets kick Bayer as details emerge of soccer-inflated financial results
6 August 2025
Biotechnology
Abzena appoints Geoffrey Glass as CEO
6 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk posts strong 1st-half sales, but with slowdown forecast
6 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Global rules, local risks: the impact of FDA and EU reforms
6 August 2025
Biotechnology
RFK Jr shuts down mRNA vaccine funding
6 August 2025
Biotechnology
Intas Pharma launches Hetronifly in India
6 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Nanoscope Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze