Venezuela Looks To Argentina On Patents

A group of patent legislation veterans, comprising former legislators and Argentinian patent specialists Pablo Challu and Carlos Correa, has been invited to Venezuela to take part in a meeting of legislators in the Venezuelan Congress. Argentina recently passed new patent legislation which it claims does not bow to US pressure.

Venezuela, which is looking at introducing new patent legislation (Marketletters passim), is part of the Andean Pact free trade group, along with Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Bolivia. The member states signed the Cartagena Agreement which, among other areas of trade, established new rules affecting intellectual property.

The national pharmaceutical industry association LAVE, along with representatives from the national drug industries in Peru and Colombia, are disputing Decision 344 which came into effect last year. among other things, Decision 344 introduces patent protection for 20 years, restricts compulsory licensing and establishes the reversal of the burden of proof.