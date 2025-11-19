Venezuela Looks To Argentina On Patents

A group of patent legislation veterans, comprising former legislators and Argentinian patent specialists Pablo Challu and Carlos Correa, has been invited to Venezuela to take part in a meeting of legislators in the Venezuelan Congress. Argentina recently passed new patent legislation which it claims does not bow to US pressure.
Venezuela, which is looking at introducing new patent legislation (Marketletters passim), is part of the Andean Pact free trade group, along with Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Bolivia. The member states signed the Cartagena Agreement which, among other areas of trade, established new rules affecting intellectual property.
The national pharmaceutical industry association LAVE, along with representatives from the national drug industries in Peru and Colombia, are disputing Decision 344 which came into effect last year. among other things, Decision 344 introduces patent protection for 20 years, restricts compulsory licensing and establishes the reversal of the burden of proof.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze