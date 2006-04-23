Saturday 8 November 2025

Venezuela protest over drug patenting

23 April 2006

Venezuela's government has issued a protest directed against other members of the Andean Community trading block, over changes to regulations covering pharmaceutical research. The ostensible reason for the protests is said to be that the new rules on data exclusivity benefit major phar-maceutical firms and deny access to cheap drugs for poor people. However, given the context of worsening diplo-matic relations with the USA, which is known to favor the deal, the Venezuelan government's motives are likely to involve a wider agenda.

Generic firms "lose access to clinical data"

According to the Latin American country's own govern-ment, which is the world's fifth-largest exporter of oil, over a third of Venezuelans line in poverty. The government believes that a deal which would effectively prevent generic drugmakers from using clinical trial data that has been submitted by research-based pharmaceutical companies, as part of their approval process for the Andean Commun-ity market. Colombia, Ecuador and Peru have already ratified the new regulations, while Bolivia and Venezuela did not attend the meeting .

