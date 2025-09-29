Venezuelan Pharmacies To Open All Hours

The Venezuelan competition organization, Procompetencia, has ruled that pharmacies may supply services to the public for more than eight hours per day, adding that any restrictions on their hours would conflict with the idea of a market.
This ruling backs the position favored by the Venezuelan Pharmacy Chamber and runs counter to the view of the Pharmacy College. Pharmacists are increasingly concerned over levels of business, following the 130% increase in 1996 in the price of drugs, accompanied by a decline in purchasing power. Sales of drugs have reportedly fallen 40%-50% this year.
