Venture caps backing biotech in 2001

12 July 2001

Despite a number of firms being forced to postpone initial publicofferings due to weak market conditions, the most recent being France's Meristem (Marketletter July 16), the biotechnology sector is still managing to attract significant private funding. This view was expressed by Kate Bingham, general partner at Schroder Ventures Life Sciences in the UK, who was addressing the 9th annual Investing in Biotechnology Conference held in London, UK, organized by JP Morgan H&Q and Schroder.

Ms Bingham noted that 2001 has seen record private equity financings, citing the case of Zymogenetics in the USA ($150 million), the German firms Micromet ($40 million) and Ingenium ($50 million) and the UK's Oxagen ($44 million). She added that the average European venture-capital deal has increased nearly four times since 1999, saying that the UK is becoming less dominant in that market place.

Ms Bingham told the Marketletter that there are still many areas that are undeveloped in biotechnology terms, such as eastern Europe and Italy, while Tom Daniel, a partner at Schroder added that France tends to more introspective and less international. However, most observers tend to believe that a major scope for growth in the biotechnology sector will be Scandinavia in Europe, while in the east, Singapore looks set to become a major force in the field. Japan has a wealth of scientific knowledge, according to Alex Zisson, an analyst with JP Morgan HQ, but he told the Marketletter that its biotechnology efforts are limited at the moment, as it is a nation where risk-taking is not hugely popular.

