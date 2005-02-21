Vermont legislators back Canada Rx-buying

The US state of Vermont's Legislature House has voted 129-8 to require Governor James Douglas to allow the state to join I-SaveRx, the prescription drug-buying pool set up by Illinois in October 2004, which Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin have now also joined (Marketletters passim). The state Senate has already passed a similar bill and, following the resolution of minor differences, the program is expected to be up and running by May 1. Vermont legislators are also studying other drug cost-cutting measures, including compulsory licensing.