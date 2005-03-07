Vernalis: reduced losses for 2004

UK-based drugmaker Vernalis has announced a loss for the year ended December 31, 2004, of L29.2 million ($56.1 million), which is an improvement on 2003, which saw a deficit of L34.2 million.
Turnover rose 76.7% to L15.2 million with cash and short-term investments standing at L33.3 million, largely through commercial collaborations with US biotechnology firm Biogen Idec and Swiss drug major Novartis. Early in 2004, Vernalis licensed the North American rights to its one marketed product, migraine drug frovatriptan, to USA-based Endo Pharmaceuticals.
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