Vernalis starts Ph IIa pain drug trial

UK biotechnology firm Vernalis says that it has initiated a Phase IIa trial of its developmental pain drug, V3381, in patients suffering neuropathic pain resulting from long-term diabetes. The study is designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of the compound, which is believed to address both the central and peripheral nervous systems. The drug was originally licensed from Italy's Chiesi Farmaceutici, and has shown promising results in previously completed Phase I assessments.
