Vernalis to co-promote Frova in N America

UK group Vernalis has decided to establish a US commercial infrastructure through exercising its option with Endo Pharmaceuticals to co-promote its migraine treatment frovatriptan in the USA. Vernalis licensed North American rights to the agent, which is marketed as Frova in the USA, to Endo last year (Marketletter July 26, 2004).

Under the terms of their existing agreement, Endo will provide funding and assistance for the establishment of a Vernalis sales team of up to 25 speciality neurology representatives for up to five years, as of January 1, 2006. This will form Vernalis' core commercial operations in North America for future commercialization of drugs.