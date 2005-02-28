Vernals placing over 43 million shares

UK-based Vernalis has announced its intention to raise L30.3 million ($57.5 million, before expenses) by way of a fully-underwritten placing and an open offer of 43,250,107 new ordinary shares (representing approximately 27.8% of Vernalis' existing issued ordinary share capital). The shares will be priced at 70 pence each.

Key uses of the proceeds will be to:

- strengthen the company's financial position prior to receipt of a milestone of $40.0 million in relation to the expected regulatory approval in the first half of 2007 of frovatriptan as a short-term prophylaxis for MRM;