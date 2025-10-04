Saturday 4 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Vertanical

A German biopharmaceutical company developing VER-01, a full-spectrum cannabis extract intended for chronic low back pain (CLBP).

The company describes VER-01 as a non-opioid pain therapy aimed at reducing pain intensity and improving quality of life with a more favorable tolerability profile.

In October 2025, Vertanical announced positive results from its Phase III program: VER-01 showed significant pain reduction versus placebo over 12 months, benefited sleep and physical function, and was generally well tolerated with no signs of dependence or withdrawal. The drug also outperformed opioids in a head-to-head study, with better pain relief and gastrointestinal tolerability. 

Following these data, Vertanical submitted marketing applications in multiple European countries for CLBP and plans to initiate a Phase III U.S. trial in early 2026 to support FDA approval. 

VER-01 was previously evaluated in a Phase II dose-response trial (RESPONSE) enrolling 652 patients, and in the ELEVATE trial, a Phase III study comparing VER-01 to opioid therapy in CLBP (384 patients) assessing bowel function and tolerability. 

Vertanical was founded in 2007 and is based in Munich. It operates a GMP manufacturing facility and maintains a global clinical trial network spanning Europe and the U.S.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Vertanical News

Vertanical’s cannabis therapy shows Phase III success in chronic back pain
2 October 2025
More Vertanical news >


Today's issue

Ovid Therapeutics rises on $175 million placing and research update
Biotechnology
Ovid Therapeutics rises on $175 million placing and research update
4 October 2025
Generics
New ANDA prioritization pilot to support US generic drugs
4 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
DelveInsight sees Graves’ orbitopathy market poised for disruption as new drugs approach
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Rocket Pharma pulls BLA for gene therapy RP-L102 in the USA
3 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Highlights of EMA management board October meeting
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Cidara wins $339 million BARDA contract
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
OncoC4 closes nearly $50 million Series B financing
3 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze