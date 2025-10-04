The company describes VER-01 as a non-opioid pain therapy aimed at reducing pain intensity and improving quality of life with a more favorable tolerability profile.

In October 2025, Vertanical announced positive results from its Phase III program: VER-01 showed significant pain reduction versus placebo over 12 months, benefited sleep and physical function, and was generally well tolerated with no signs of dependence or withdrawal. The drug also outperformed opioids in a head-to-head study, with better pain relief and gastrointestinal tolerability.

Following these data, Vertanical submitted marketing applications in multiple European countries for CLBP and plans to initiate a Phase III U.S. trial in early 2026 to support FDA approval.

VER-01 was previously evaluated in a Phase II dose-response trial (RESPONSE) enrolling 652 patients, and in the ELEVATE trial, a Phase III study comparing VER-01 to opioid therapy in CLBP (384 patients) assessing bowel function and tolerability.

Vertanical was founded in 2007 and is based in Munich. It operates a GMP manufacturing facility and maintains a global clinical trial network spanning Europe and the U.S.