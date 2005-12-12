Vertex initiates Ph II trial of VX-950 in hep C

USA-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced the initiation of a Phase II clinical trial for VX-950, an investigational oral hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor for the treatment of HCV infection. The 28-day study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamics of VX-950 when combined with pegylated interferon and ribavirin, which are two approved treatments for HCV infection.

12 treatment-naive subjects will be enrolled in the study at two centers in the USA. This is the first clinical study of VX-950 to be initiated under an open Investigational New Drug application with the Food and Drug Administration, and marks the beginning of a broad Phase II clinical development program planned for VX-950 that will evaluate the compound in multiple clinical studies in 2006, including a three-month study in more than 200 treatment-naive patients, the company said.

The objectives of the trial are to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamics of VX-950 dosed at 750mg every eight hours with standard doses of pegylated interferon and ribavirin. Vertex expects to obtain 28-day results in the first quarter of 2006. Following completion of 28 days of treatment, patients will receive the standard of care. In early 2006, Vertex expects to initiate a three-month Phase II clinical study in more than 200 treatment-naive subjects. A major objective of this, in addition to an evaluation of safety, will be to measure HCV RNA at the end of treatment and post-therapy as a measure for sustained viral response, potentially enabling a decision to move to Phase III clinical development of VX-950. The firm also plans to initiate other multiple clinical studies throughout 2006.